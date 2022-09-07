e-Paper Get App
'No way!': Fans express surprise after Thomas Tuchel axed as Chelsea boss

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 03:11 PM IST
Chelsea fans were taken by shock as Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday only one month into the season.

The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.

Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

Here a few reactions

'No way!': Fans express surprise after Thomas Tuchel axed as Chelsea boss

'No way!': Fans express surprise after Thomas Tuchel axed as Chelsea boss

