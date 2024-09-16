 'No Sleep Tonight': Shahnawaz Dahani Shares Message After Babar Azam Smashes Him For Five Consecutive Boundaries In Champions Cup
Following that onslaught by Babar Azam, Shahnawaz Dahani was never brought back into the attack by skipper Mohammad Rizwan

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Shahnawaz Dahani was at the receiving end of Babar Azam's onslaught during Champions Cup match between Markhors and Stallions. The stallions batter unleashed his fury smashing the Markhors pacer for five boundaries in the 8th over.

Dahani began with a dot ball. The second ball was pulled for a four. This was followed by a dab to the third for the 2nd four of the over. The third boundary was a wild slashed cut over the point region.

Dahani then saw Azam cut the ball through point for yet another boundary. The final four of the over was pull over the top as the ball sped to the fence. Following that over Dahani was never brought back into the attack by skipper Mohammad Rizwan

Following the completion of the match, Dahani himself shared the video of him getting smacked for 5 consecutive fours by Babar Azam, admitting that he "Can't sleep". The pacer later deleted the tweet

Babar, has been facing severe criticism for his poor batting in international cricket. However he was a completely different beast in this match with the bat and received praised from the fans.

Markhors vs Stallions match highlights

Markhors Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first. Hi steam were bowled out for 231 in 45 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed was the top scorer with 60 while Salman Agha posted 51. The skipper could only manage to score 33 runs. 

In reply the Stallions batting line up struggled to get going with Babar Azam performing like a lone warrior during the innings. Babar Azam scored 45 but couldn’t help his side falling from a huge loss as they were bowled out for 126 runs. Shan Masood was the only other batter to reach double figures with 19 runs. 

Veteran spinner Zahid Mahmood had an outstanding match with figures of 5/18 from 4.4 overs. Salman Agha picked up 3 wickets, while Naseem Shah had two wickets to his name.

