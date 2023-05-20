'No reason why he can't keep going for maybe another five years': Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni's IPL future

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey sees skipper MS Dhoni playing for another five years, given he has still has the ability to finish games strongly. However, the former Aussie great revealed that the keeper-batter's knee is not hundred per cent.

Read Also KL Rahul reveals the difference between MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as captains

There has been much conjecture over Dhoni's future in the IPL, with many believing that the current season may be the final time we see the former India captain in the league. Dhoni, on the other hand, has held his cards close to his chest as CSK looks to secure a position in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Hussey suggested that Dhoni is still motivated to come for training and is enjoying his game.

"He's still batting very well, is still motivated to coming into training and working on his game and hitting the ball well. We've seen he comes late in the innings and finishes things well. He's still got the six-hitting ability, while he's enjoying it and is contributing to the team then there is no reason why he can't keep going for maybe another five years," the West Australian told reporters ahead of the Delhi Capitals' clash, as quoted by PTI.

Michael Hussey highlighted that MS Dhoni likes to have a late impact in the innings:

Hussey underlined that Dhoni's knee problem means he is struggling to get through the matches to the best of his ability and prefers coming in the death overs to finish well for CSK.

"I think it's pretty clear that he likes to come in the last few overs, that's his plan. It's been well documented that his knee has not been a 100 per cent and he's trying to get through the matches as best as he can throughout the tournament. So I think he doesn't want to come in the 10th, 11th or 12th over and have to run those quick doubles all the time, that's going to put pressure on the knee. He's trying to delay coming in as long as possible and having that impact late in the innings."

A win over the Capitals on Saturday will propel the Super Kings to the playoffs.