'No Point In Trying To Say Who I Was': Dale Steyn Reacts To Unaware T20 World Cup Volunteer Teaching Him 'How To Bowl' In The USA; Video

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn reacted to a hilarious incident wherein he was unrecognized by an official of the T20 World Cup in the United States Of America, the co-hosts of the ongoing edition to the showpiece event.

In the video that went viral on social media, the T20 World Cup staffer, who didn't recognize Dale Steyn, was seen teaching the legendary South African pacer how to bowl. The 40-year-old was patiently listening to the tournament's volunteer's instructions and wore an awry smile on his face.

When Steyn hit the wicket without the bouncing ball, the volunteer told him to bounce the ball before it hit the stumps. However, the T20 World Cup staffer wasn't completely unware of the Dale Steyn's identity.

Reacting to the viral video, Dale Steyn explained how he came across the net in the US, where the volunteers were teaching the people on how to bowl. Former South Africa pacer added that there was no point for him to make a big deal out of it by revealing his identity to the volunteer.

"The other day, me and my girlfriend were just sat down at ground zero and we were walking through the memorial area and stumbled across the net. By complete fluke, I told her that 'I'm going to bowl a couple'. I didn't know that there were people actually teaching you how to bowl. It turned out to be a pretty wholesome experience." Steyn said in a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle.

"I just kind of rolled out with it and I think, there is no point in trying to say who I was or make a big deal out of it. And, what unfolded was pretty funny content." he added.

Dale Steyn is part of the commentary panel for the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, which is being hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

Dale Steyn is often one of the greatest bowlers to have graced the game of cricket. The legendary bagged 699 international wickets - 439, 196 and 64 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He was the World No.1 bowler in Test Cricket.

Steyn retired from all formats of the game in 2021. His last appearance in the international cricket was in a T20I match against Australia in February 2020.