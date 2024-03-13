'No Improvement After All These Years': R Ashwin Gets Trolled By His Mom After Becoming No. 1 Test Bowler

Tamil Nadu off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket and recently achieved the milestone of playing in his 100th Test against England which put him in an elite list.

But for all that he has achieved on the field in the last 13 years, it doesn't really matter much to his mother who trolled the 37-year-old after he became the No. 1 bowler in Test cricket once again.

Coincidentally, Ashwin registered the same bowling figures of 9 wickets for 128 runs in his debut and 100th Test. And his mother Chitra made a hilarious remark on this topic which Ashwin revealed on his X account.

"No improvement after all these years of playing the game. Only my mom can say things like this," Ashwin tweeted.

Ash becomes No. 1 bowler in Test cricket

Ashwin on Wednesday dethroned his teammate Jasprit Bumrah to reclaim the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers after he played the starring role in India's Test series victory over England on home soil this month.

Ashwin bagged 26 wickets in the 5 Tests which included two five-fors and a four-for as well. He became the 14th Indian to feature in 100 Tests and completed 500 wickets during the series.

Ashwin is the second Indian after Anil Kumble, and 9th overall to enter the 500 Test wickets club which is headed by Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

He also surpassed Kumble on the list of bowlers with the most 5-wicket hauls in the longest format of international cricket during the England series.