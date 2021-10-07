NO HYDING THIS TIME; Battered and bruised, SRH finally find a face-saving win as RCB fail to chase down modest total

Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to keep their poise while chasing 142 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite the presence of AB de Villiers in the middle, RCB lost their way in the chase and fell four short.

Earlier, opener Jason Roy top-scored with a 38-ball 44 but Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 141/7.

Roy shared a 58-ball 70 run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (31) to set the platform but SRH lost three quick wickets for two runs in seven balls to eventually end up with a below-par score at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Harshal Patel (3/33) emerged as the most successful bowlers after RCB skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl.

Daniel Christian (2/14) took two wickets while the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (1/27) and Shahbaz Ahmed (0/21) kept things in check. George Garton conceded 29 runs in two overs for his one wicket.

Abhishek Sharma, asked to open, smashed a four and a six off Garton in the second over before holing out to Glen Maxwell.

Williamson started off with a gorgeous cover-drive and then pulled one from Siraj for another boundary through square leg.

The New Zealand skipper was all elegance as he played two sweetly-timed shots for two more hits to the fence off Garton.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz attacked the stumps but when he erred Roy was quick to pull him through square leg.

After the end of Powerplay, SRH were 50/1.

The spin duo of Shahbaz and Chahal bowled in tandem, not allowing the batsmen to free their arms.

While Roy lived dangerously, Williamson's stumps were knocked off by Patel with a cutter when he tried to create room for himself as SRH slipped to 84/2 in the 2th over.

Priyam Garg smashed a six off Chahal before being caught by AB de Villiers off Christian in the next over.

Five balls later, Christian pulled off a sensational catch off his own bowling to remove the well-set Roy. Chahal trapped Abdul Samad in front of wicket in the first ball of the next over as SRH slumped to 107/5 in 15.1 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha was next done in by a slower delivery by Patel. Rashid Khan (7 not out) and Jason Holder (16) tried to accelerate before the latter fell in the last ball.

SRH 141/7 (J Roy 44; K Williamson 31; D Christian 2/14, H Patel 3/33) beat

RCB 137/6 (D Padikkal 41, G Maxwell 40; U Malik 1/21) by four runs

PointS tally

TEAM M W L PT

DC 13 10 3 20

CSK 13 9 4 18

RCB 13 8 5 16

KKR 13 6 7 12

MI 13 6 7 12

PBKS 13 5 8 10

RR 13 5 8 10

SRH 13 3 10 6

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:07 AM IST