No Ballon d'Or award to any player for first time since 1956

Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by French news magazine France Football and it is one of the oldest and the most prestigious individual award conferred to football players.

Football players have been conferred with this award since 1956. However, an agreement was signed with FIFA, and the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year in for around 5 years between 2010 to 2015. For those years, the award was known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or. The partnership ended in 2016 and the award was given its original name Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi has won it a record six times - one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The magazine started giving out a women's award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold.

"It's such a strange year that we couldn't treat it as an ordinary one. Let's say that we started talking about (making the decision) at least two months ago," France Football editor Pascal Ferré told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

"It isn't a decision we took lightly but we had to accept it couldn't be a normal or typical Ballon d'Or winner, and what really worried us it that it wouldn't be fairly awarded." Because the game's rules have been modified during the pandemic, the award itself was impacted.

It was earlier reported that Robert Lewandowski topped the latest Ballon d'Or power rankings while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stood second and fourth respectively.

Here is the full list of 10 players who won the title in the past decade.