 Nitu Ghangas lands golden punch at Boxing World Cup to become world champion in 48kg category
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNitu Ghangas lands golden punch at Boxing World Cup to become world champion in 48kg category

Nitu Ghangas lands golden punch at Boxing World Cup to become world champion in 48kg category

Nitu Ghangas defeated Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altansetseg in a unanimous decision 5-0 to become the first Indian woman to achieve the feat in boxing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image

India's Nitu Ghangas made history on Saturday as she became the new boxing world champion in the 48kg women's category after clinching gold at the World Cup in New Delhi.

Ghangas defeated Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altansetseg in a unanimous decision 5-0 to become the first Indian woman to achieve the feat in boxing.

More details to follow....

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitu Ghangas lands golden punch at Boxing World Cup to become world champion in 48kg category

Nitu Ghangas lands golden punch at Boxing World Cup to become world champion in 48kg category

Zaheer Khan concerned over India's No. 4 problem in ODI World Cup year: 'We are in the same boat'

Zaheer Khan concerned over India's No. 4 problem in ODI World Cup year: 'We are in the same boat'

Shooting World Cup: Germany halts China's golden run, wins Women's 25m pistol finals

Shooting World Cup: Germany halts China's golden run, wins Women's 25m pistol finals

Secrecy remains over Jasprit Bumrah's injury status, only VVS Laxman allowed access: Report

Secrecy remains over Jasprit Bumrah's injury status, only VVS Laxman allowed access: Report

All-round Nabi helps Afghanistan register first-ever win over Pakistan in low-scoring thriller;...

All-round Nabi helps Afghanistan register first-ever win over Pakistan in low-scoring thriller;...