Nitu Ghangas lands golden punch at Boxing World Cup to become world champion in 48kg category

India's Nitu Ghangas made history on Saturday as she became the new boxing world champion in the 48kg women's category after clinching gold at the World Cup in New Delhi.
Ghangas defeated Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altansetseg in a unanimous decision 5-0 to become the first Indian woman to achieve the feat in boxing.
More details to follow....
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)