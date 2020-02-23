Nita Ambani confirms ISL final to be held in Goa

Mumbai: Margao in Goa will host the final match of this season's Indian Super League on March 14, Football Sports Development Limited's founding chairperson Nita Ambani said on Sunday.

The summit clash will be held at 7:30 pm on March 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in Margao.

"Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people of Goa," Ambani said.