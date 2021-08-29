Nishad Kumar brings home silver in high jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Nishad Kumar bagged silver medal in High Jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Named in the 24-member athletics team, Nishad Kumar will be looking to make the most out of the Tokyo Paralympics. The young high jumper has his sights set on the gold as he competes in the Men's High Jump (T-47). The boy from the small town of Una, in Himachal Pradesh, has jumped over many obstacles to reach where he is now.





In 2019, Kumar's personal best of 2 metres at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championship had booked his place in the Tokyo games. His jump had won him the bronze medal in the Men's High Jump T-47. It was a great experience for the teen athlete as he had found success by clinching a medal in his maiden World Championship. As soon as he had ensured his berth at the Paralympics, he knew his next target. Coach Satyanarayana, who had also mentored gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu in Rio 2016, spoke highly of Kumar and pegged him as one of the favourites for a podium finish at Tokyo.



India’s Bhavina Patel opened the account for India at the Tokyo Paralympics Games winning a historic silver medal in the women’s individual Class 4 Table Tennis on Sunday. Patel, ranked World No.12, went down to World No.1 and London Games Gold Medallist, Zhou Ying in straight Games 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 in 19 minutes.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:30 PM IST