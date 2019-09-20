Nimish Dugad trick for KSA Ambitious FC

Mumbai: Nimish Dugad was in fine scoring form and struck a fine ha-trick to lead KSA Ambitious FC to a convincing 5-0 win against Palkaya FC in a Third Division play-off match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel.

Dugad's teammate Devarsh Koli played a good supporting role by scoring two goals to complete the winning margin. Dugad hit the target in the 23rd, 27th and 37 minutes, while Koli found the net in the 31st and 33rd minutes.

D'Souza Football Academy got the better of Millat FC Colts by a 3-1 score line. Swadesh Koli scored in the sixth minute to give the Academy lads the lead before Aaron Rebello and Kenneth Fernandes scored one each in the second session to complete the win. Millat youngsters pulled one back through Abuzarr Patel.