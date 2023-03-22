 Nikhat Zareen & three other Indian pugilists enter Boxing World Championships semifinals
Nikhat Zareen continued her winning run to enter the semifinals as she assured India of a third medal at the Boxing World Championships

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image

Nikhat Zareen continued her winning run to enter the semifinals as she assured India of a third medal at the Boxing World Championships after defeating Raksat Chutamat of Thailand in the 50 kg category.

Earlier Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg) and the seasoned Saweety Boora (81 kg) assured India of two medals after reaching the semifinals.

The first Indian to take the ring, 22-year-old Nitu notched a second-round RSC (referee stops contest) win over Madoka Wada of Japan in her quarterfinal bout to assure herself and India of at least a bronze medal.

Saweety, playing her first bout of the tournament, lived up to her top seeding to dispatch 2018 bronze-medal winner Viktoriya Kebikava of Belarus 5-0 to confirm her second world championship medal. She had won the silver in 2014.

Sakshi Choudhary (52kg) and last edition's bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg), however, failed to reach the last-four stage.

While Sakshi lost to Yu Wu of China 0-5, Manisha was outplayed by a 1-4 margin by Amina Zidani of France.

