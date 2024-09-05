Image: X

Pakistan women's team cricketer and former skipper Nida Dar has become a laughing stock on social media following her latest tweet. In her post on X, Dar congratulated India for Winning T20 World Cup and wished Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli a happy retirement . However it took two months for her to make the post.

The India National Cricket Team clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by seven runs on June 29, 2024. Dravid never won a World Cup as a player in his illustrious career. However, the 51-year-old received the perfect farewell as a coach.He burst into wild celebrations after Virat Kohli handed him the World Cup Trophy.

The former cricketer was devastated by the loss against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. However, he decided to extend his tenure as coach for another six months. This decision proved to be fruitful for him as India ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought in Barbados.

Following the triumph, captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli announced their retirements from the T20I format.

Nida Dar stripped of Pakistan women's team captaincy

Recently Nida Dar was stripped off her captaincy in build up to the Women's T20 World Cup. She was replaced by Fatima Sana as the new skipper of the Pakistan Women's cricket team. The 22-year-old Fatima captained the national team in two ODIs on the tour of New Zealand last December, but is yet to lead in T20Is. The Women’s national selection committee took the call after Nida failed to take Pakistan to the final of the Asia Cup last month.