NHRC calls for detailed report in woman cyclist's complaint against coach

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 08:12 PM IST
The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has got itself involved in the case regarding a top Indian woman cyclist, who accused national sprint team chief coach of inappropriate behaviour during camp in Slovenia.

NHRC, a statutory public body constituted under the Protection of Human Rights Ordinance, has taken a suo motu cognisance and has issued a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and DG of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), calling for a detailed report.

Earlier in the week, the SAI called the Indian contingent back from Slovenia after a woman cyclist accused RK Sharma, the chief coach of 'inappropriate behaviour'.

This incident first came to light on Monday after which SAI formed a committee to look into the complaint of the woman cyclist.

SAI terminated the contract of coach RK Sharma after the case was heard by an enquiry committee constituted by the sporting body.

