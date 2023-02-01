NFL legend Tom Brady 'retiring for good', makes it official with video message; WATCH

Tom Brady | Photo: AFP

National Football League (NLF) legend Tom Brady officially retired from the sport on Wednesday, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career which lasted 23 seasons.

Brady had first retired in February 2020, but the decision proved temporary as he returned for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video message he posted on Twitter.

Read Also NFL Star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing,” the 45-year-old added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)