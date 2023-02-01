NFL legend Tom Brady 'retiring for good', makes it official with video message; WATCH

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Tom Brady | Photo: AFP
National Football League (NLF) legend Tom Brady officially retired from the sport on Wednesday, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career which lasted 23 seasons.

Brady had first retired in February 2020, but the decision proved temporary as he returned for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video message he posted on Twitter.

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing,” the 45-year-old added.

