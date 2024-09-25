NFL Hall Of Famer Quarterback Brett Favre Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease During Welfare Misspending Scandal

Image: Brett Favre/Instagram

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease after suffering multiple concussions throughout his two decade career. The Green Bay Packers legend revealed his shocking health update as part of his testimony about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi.

He said, “Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,”

“I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart.”

Favre recently said he believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions during his playing career. Back in 2021, he encouraged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until the age of 14.



Brett Favre has recently been implicated in a significant welfare fraud case involving allegations that Mississippi funds meant for needy families were misappropriated. Although he has not faced criminal charges, he is mentioned in a civil lawsuit claiming he leveraged his connections in the state to support a particular company.

Favre recently testified before a Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee, advocating for reforms to the federal welfare system to better prevent fraud. He expressed that the struggles he and his family have faced over the past three yearsstemming from alleged negligence by Mississippi officials in protecting federal TANF fundshave tarnished his reputation and been more challenging than his experiences in football.

Favre has maintained that he was unaware the funds he received were from welfare allocations and highlighted that his charitable efforts have contributed millions to help underprivileged children in both Mississippi and Wisconsin, where he spent most of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Republican lawmakers argue that the scandal surrounding welfare mismanagement involving Favre and others underscores the urgent need to overhaul the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.