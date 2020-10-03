Neymar scores twice in PSG’s victory

Paris

Neymar scored his first goals of the season to help Paris Saint-Germain make up some lost ground in the French league with a 6-1 rout of visiting Angers.

PSG moved up to second in the sixth round after winning four games straight. The defending champion started with two defeats.

Kylian Mbappé, who also scored, had the first big chance at Parc des Princes in the fifth minute saved by the quick reacting Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

But the home side did not have to wait long for the breakthrough, a fine goal from Alessandro Florenzi in the seventh minute. The Italian defender lifted the ball over an opponent with his fist touch, then lobbed it over another defender inside the far post with his next. It was his first goal for PSG since his summer switch from Roma.

Neymar was next to test the 'keeper, but Bernardoni wasn't beaten until the 36th, when Mbappé cut in between two defenders before teeing the ball up for Neymar to shoot in off the underside of the crossbar.

The Brazilian got his second goal from close distance in the 47th, and Angers defender Ismael Traoré pulled one back in the 52nd as the home side relaxed.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe was forced to clear from Stephane Bahoken shortly afterward.

But Julian Draxler's goal in the 57th removed any notion of suspense, substitute Idrissa Gueye made it 5-1 in the 71st, and Mbappé wrapped up the scoring in the 84th.

Union Berlin routs Mainz

BERLIN: Former Germany striker Max Kruse launched Union Berlin to a 4-0 rout of Mainz for its biggest ever Bundesliga win and its first of the season.

Finland forward Joel Pohjanpalo also scored, just seconds after coming on for his debut, to wrap up an unhappy start for new Mainz coach Jan-Moritz Lichte.

Former assistant coach Lichte took over Mainz on an interim basis on Monday when the club fired Achim Beierlorzer after losing its first two games and players boycotted a training session in support of a demoted player, Adam Szalai.

Union, which is bidding to survive its second season in the Bundesliga, has no such problems.

Kruse opened the scoring in the 13th minute with his first goal on his first start for the club. Sheraldo Becker crossed from the right and Kruse's powerful header set off celebrations among the socially distanced supporters in attendance.

Union continued pushing forward against the harmless visitors, but failed to convert any more chances before the break.