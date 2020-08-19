Why Neymar could be banned from Champions League Final

Brazilian footballer Neymar could face a ban from the Champions League final which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 23, after he was seen breaking UEFA's coronavirus protocol in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Neymar was caught on camera swapping shirts with Marcel Halstenberg following Paris Saint-Germain's win over RB Leipzig.

According to UEFA's coronavirus protocol, players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts and non-compliance "may lead to disciplinary measures in accordance with the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations."

It has to be seen whether UEFA now will follow protocol and ban the star footballer.