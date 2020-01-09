NewPassword: Latest trend that has taken Twitter by a storm

A new trend has taken Twitter by a storm. #NewPassword is the new hashtag which everyone is tweeting about.
In the tweets, it can be seen that brands are uploading pictures of resetting their password. If you are familiar with the process, it prompts you to re-enter your new password once you tap on 'Change Password' or 'Forgot Password'. Also, it suggests a stronger password if the one the user has put up is weak.
Indian Premier League franchises have taken to twitter becoming a part of this trend. In their version of #NewPassword , the teams have come up with cheeky tweets.
"When in doubt, say Ben Stokes*," tweeted Rajasthan Royals.
Mumbai Police is known for their activity on social media in relevance to ongoing trends. Not missing the opportunity to become a part of the trend, Mumbai Police tweeted, "Like cyber safety, road safety also requires you to have a strong password."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)