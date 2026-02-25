New Zealand Kill Sri Lanka's Semi-Finals Qualification Hopes In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After 61 Runs Victory

Colombo, February 25: New Zealand on Wednesday crushed the hopes of Sri Lankan Cricket Team and their fans of qualifying in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 107 runs to put their foot forward towards the semi-finals.
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand was a must-win encounter for both the teams as a loss would end their chances of qualification into the semi-finals. New Zealand will now have to beat England in their final game of the Super 8 stage to fix their spot in the semi-finals.
New Zealand's win against Sri Lanka is also a major setback for Pakistan as their qualification will now depend on the final match of New Zealand in the Super 8 clash. Pakistan will also have to beat Sri Lanka in their last game of the Super 8 clash. If Pakistan wins and New Zealand loses, then the teams will be qualified based on their Net Run Rate (NRR).
New Zealand set a target of 169 runs against Sri Lanka while batting first in the Super 8 clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka never seemed to be in the game as they lost their in-form opener Pathum Nissanka on the very first ball of the chase.
Sri Lanka managed to score only 107 runs in their 20 overs and lost the game by 61 runs . The defeat marks the second consecutive loss in the Super 8 stage and have zero points in their kitty from the two matches.
With England qualified from Group 2 and New Zealand moving to 3 points, it is now impossible for Sri Lanka to finish in the top two positions. Even if they beat Pakistan in their last game of the Super 8 phase of the tournament, they can only reach to two points and cannot reach the top two spots in the points-table.