e-Paper Get App

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid-19

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand Michael Bracewell |

New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on their official website.

"Bracewell undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after waking up with symptoms. He will require five days of isolation before rejoining the group ahead of the final Test at Headingley in Leeds starting Thursday June 23," said NZC.

Bracewell had recently made his Test debut against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge, making 49 and 25 in both innings while returning figures of 3/62 and 0/60 with his off-breaks, including taking the wicket of opposition skipper Ben Stokes in the first innings.

"The rest of the touring party will be tested today and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. No replacement player is being sought at this stage," added NZC.

Bracewell, who debuted in international cricket this year with ODIs against the Netherlands at home, became the second member of New Zealand's touring party to test positive for Covid-19 in the series. Previously, regular skipper Kane Williamson missed the Trent Bridge Test after contracting the virus on the eve of the match.

Earlier, ahead of their tour match against Sussex in Brighton before the start of the Test series, batter Henry Nicholls, pacer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen had tested positive for Covid-19. The third and final Test of the series, where England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, will begin at Headingley from June 23.

Read Also
Watch Video: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes lead England to thrilling 5-wicket win over New Zealand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsNew Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid-19

RECENT STORIES

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid-19

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...