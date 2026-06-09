New York Knicks Fans Tear Down Street Sign During NBA Finals Watch Party Near Bryant Park | Video

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The excitement surrounding the NBA Finals reached a fever pitch in New York City as passionate New York Knicks fans turned a watch party near Bryant Park into a scene of wild celebration, with videos circulating online showing a street sign being torn down amid the festivities.

Thousands of supporters gathered in Midtown Manhattan to cheer on the Knicks as they continued their Finals battle against the San Antonio Spurs. With the franchise chasing its first NBA championship in decades, emotions were running high throughout the evening as fans packed streets, bars, and public viewing areas across the city.

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As the atmosphere intensified, a group of fans was seen climbing onto a street sign near Bryant Park before eventually bringing it down. Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media, capturing the chaotic yet celebratory scenes that unfolded as Knicks supporters reveled in the team's Finals run.

The Knicks entered the Finals carrying enormous momentum and have galvanized their fan base throughout the postseason. Their deep playoff run has transformed New York into a basketball hotspot, with watch parties and large public gatherings becoming common sights whenever the team takes the floor.

As the series against the Spurs continues, city officials and event organizers are expected to monitor future gatherings closely, particularly as fan enthusiasm continues to grow with each game. For Knicks fans, however, the scenes near Bryant Park reflected just how much the team's championship pursuit means to a city eager to celebrate basketball success once again.