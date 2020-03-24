New Philadelphia Eagles Slay's tribute to Kobe Bryant

New York: New Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darius Slay says he will change his NFL jersey number to 24 in tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The 29-year-old cornerback, who was traded to the Eagles on Friday by the Detroit Lions, announced his plan in a social media post.

"I'm going Kobe mode," Slay said. "Black Mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the GOAT (greatest of all time). One of my favorite players. "And I think I'm going to look good in that 24."

Slay, who wore number 23 while playing for Detroit for seven seasons, signed a new three-year deal with Philadelphia on Saturday. Slay is a three-time Pro Bowl player and was joint NFL leader in interceptions in 2017.

Bryant died in January at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna. Bryant played his entire 20- year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The superstar guard led the club to five NBA titles during his stay. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player and also helped the United States capture Olympic gold in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 in London