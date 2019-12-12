New mermaid in making: 7-year-old Anusha makes waves

Mumbai: Over 30-odd gold medals besides the silver & bronze, certainly speaks volumes about this new-found mermaid, Anusha Sneha Prasad Gaonkar, of Mumbai.

In the recently concluded SFA championship, this seven-year-old student of Besant Montessori school, Parel, became the darling of the championship, as she won five gold medals in the various categories she took part in.

Pride of her school and envy of the opponents, it has been just two years since she stepped into the cool pool waters.

"I was frightened when I was pushed into the water, but I did take a liking and soon loved it," said Anusha.

"I love swimming, and my elder sister, who also swims, has been my inspiration," she told Free Press Journal.

Anusha is yet to get the feel of the school as she calls all the leaders aunties, as she addresses her teacher as Aunty Yvonne and her principal aunty Kavita. but when it comes to swimming she has mastered and dictates terms.

"Yes, I know when I will complete the 25m and the touchpad," says Anusha who has the support of the entire family in her bid to know more about swimming.

While her father a school physical teacher with the Parle Vidyala ICSE school and a state kho-kho player, while her mother works in a private firm and it is her grandmother who along with her elder sister Purbbi who accompany her to the pools, and all the events she is competing.

At 7, she has mastered the art of swimming, and has certainly a long way to go.

Talking about her next hurdle, she added: I will be next competing in 25m and the touchpad."

But her long term goal is to be the part of her state team for the nationals.