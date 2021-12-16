New India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma buys land in Alibaug

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma took possession of a four-acre land bought in the name of his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, in Alibaug on Tuesday, revealed a report by the Indian Express.

As per the report, Sharma, who was accompanied by his wife Ritika and two other persons, completed the registration formalities at the Alibaug sub-registrar’s office on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series in South Africa with a hamstring injury. And while the team were gearing up to travel to South Africa, Sharma travelled to Saral Mhatroli village, which is about 20 km from Alibaug city for the registration.

Village sarpanch Amit Naik told Indian Express that the land which Rohit bought was about four acres, with a market value of nearly Rs 9 crore. He said this was the first time Sharma had come to the village.

“It is true that Rohit Sharma had come on Tuesday to our office in connection with a land deal. We can’t confirm whether he bought the land or the person accompanying him did,” Alibaug sub-registrar Sanjana Jadhav said, according to the report.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri all have properties in the picturesque coastal town which is to the south of Mumbai.

