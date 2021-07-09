Sports

Updated on

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party announces huge prize money for Delhi athletes who bring India medals at Tokyo 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

Delhi athletes at Tokyo Olympics
Delhi athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday treated athletes with some good news. All Tokyo-bound athletes from Delhi participating in Tokyo Olympics who manage to win Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics will be granted a whopping Rs 3 crore prize. Athletes bagging silver medal will be awarded ₹2 crore and ₹1 Crore for the bronze medalists.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said the motive behind this bonanza is to ensure Delhi develops as a massive sports hub through Sports University.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in