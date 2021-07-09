New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party announces huge prize money for Delhi athletes who bring India medals at Tokyo 2020

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday treated athletes with some good news. All Tokyo-bound athletes from Delhi participating in Tokyo Olympics who manage to win Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics will be granted a whopping Rs 3 crore prize. Athletes bagging silver medal will be awarded ₹2 crore and ₹1 Crore for the bronze medalists.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said the motive behind this bonanza is to ensure Delhi develops as a massive sports hub through Sports University.