New Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar To Hold Pivotal World Cup Discussions With Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid: Report

The Chairman of the senior selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, is preparing to travel to West Indies in order to meet with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. Their purpose is to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming 50-over World Cup, scheduled to commence on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Meeting to bridge gap between team and selection committee

The Indian team will face Australia in Chennai on October 8, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. According to a source within the BCCI who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Salil Ankola is currently in the West Indies but will return after the conclusion of the Test series. Ajit Agarkar will join the team prior to the commencement of the white ball leg.

Since his appointment as the chairman of the selection committee, Agarkar has not yet had the opportunity to meet the team management in person. This upcoming meeting provides him with the chance to engage with them and develop a comprehensive blueprint for India's strategy in the 50-over World Cup.

It is crucial for the team management and selection committee to be in sync regarding the identification of the core 20 players for the World Cup, as well as addressing fitness concerns and managing player workloads. Additionally, discussions regarding the transition plan will take place during this meeting.

Agenda for the meeting

One significant topic of discussion will revolve around the fitness status of Jasprit Bumrah. There is uncertainty regarding his availability for the three-match T20 series in Ireland. The National Cricket Academy's Sports Science and Medical Unit has not yet issued a Return to Play (RTP) certificate for the Ahmedabad-based fast bowler. Consequently, Bumrah's situation will be thoroughly evaluated.

In the meantime, VVS Laxman will once again assume the responsibility of leading the second-string team to Ireland. This has become customary for short tours when Rahul Dravid is given a rest, considering the short turnaround time between the West Indies and Ireland tours. Although there are no formal rules governing such situations, it is the convention within the BCCI for the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to also serve as the coach for second-string tours or A-series matches. Dravid previously fulfilled this role, and now VVS Laxman has assumed it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)