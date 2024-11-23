 'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play For In IPL 2025, Makes Stunning Claim; Video
Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been candid about the team he wouldn't want to play for in IPL 2025

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Krishnappa Gowtham. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been candid about the team he wouldn't want to play for in IPL 2025. The spin-bowling all-rounder declared that he didn't have a good experience with the Punjab Kings and wouldn't give his 100% if he gets signed by the franchise in the auction.

The 36-year-old had been part of the franchise only in the 2020 edition held entirely in the UAE. The veteran cricketer had played only two matches in IPL 2020, taking no wicket and managing 42 runs while keeping a strike rate of 155.56.

Speaking to Cricket.com, the interviewer asked, 'Is there one team you don't want to play for?' and Gowtham answered:

"Punjab Kings. I'm just very honest, the reason being I've never had a good experience with them. There are things, not just about cricket. It's not the way I would want to be treated as a cricketer. I think there's a lot more that I wear on my sleeve, when I play for a team, I always give more than 100% on the field. I never keep anything back. But I wouldn't give more than 100% to Punjab Kings if they pick me."

