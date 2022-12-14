'Never associated Arjun Tendulkar with the bat but good to see him do well', Dinesh Kartik praises young gun

Ever since Arjun Tendulkar decided to become a professional cricketer, the spotlight and comparisons to his legendary father have followed.

Today was a proud day for the Tendulkar household as Arjun emulated his father by scoring a century on first-class debut. Making his debut for Goa, Arjun scored a ton against Rajasthan.

The milestone comes almost exactly 34 years back, on December 11, 1988 when his father Sachin Tendulkar, aged 15 years and 232 days, became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket. The little master scored 100 not out for Bombay against Gujarat at the Wankhede stadium.

Arjun who is primarily known for his left arm medium pace bowling displayed the hard work he has put into improving other aspects of his all round game.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik shared this thoughts on the young centurion.

"I've seen Arjun Tendulkar quite a lot, obviously he is more of a left-arm medium pace bowler, but he did have credentials with the bat. You could see he could hit a ball, but getting a hundred on debut is always special, kudos to him and many more to him", Karthik said.

Karthik highlighted the work Arjun has done on his batting in recent years. "We don't really associate Arjun Tendulkar with the bat, but it's to see that he is somebody who has worked hard on his batting. I've seen him in England when we used to practice at Lords, that's where he used to practice with the younger boys. We could see he had the potential to always to well but his consistency is the reason for his success."

"Credit to him for moving states, taking that big gamble, but going out there for an opportunity and grabbing it with both hands. He's done well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I wish him all the very best and hope he keeps climbing up the ladder", Karthik concluded.