Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi: Jose Mourinho picks his all-time G.O.A.T

As many engage in greatest footballer of all time debate, majorly a contest between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Tottenham Hotspur boss has altogether a different pick.

After David Beckham, Pele, Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney among many others picked their personal favourite, it was Jose Mourinho who had his say.

While Mourinho did acknowledged the duo for their stellar careers, but they couldn't surpass the Brazilian Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno,” Mourinho told LiveScore when asked about greatest player ever. “Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo.

“When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I’d ever seen take to the field. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible,” he added.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo inspired Brazil to two World Cup titles with Brazil, also winning the Copa America twice. He was part of the team which won the bronze medal at Atlanta Olympics (1994).