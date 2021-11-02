Neeraj Chopra, Sreejesh PR, Mithali Raj and 9 others to get Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award; here's the full list

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who became only the second Indian to bag an individual Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games 2020, is among the 12 players to receive for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year.

The National Sports Award will be given in New Delhi on November 13.

Here is a list of athletes who have will receive the top sporting honour this year:

1. Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

2. Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)

3. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

4. Sreejesh PR (Hockey)

5. Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

6. Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

7. M Narwal (Shooting)

8. Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

9. Sumit Antil (Javelin)

10. Mithali Raj (Cricket)

11. Sunil Chhetri (Football)

12. Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Earlier this year, the Centre renamed the country's top sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Previously, it was known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 09:39 PM IST