‘Neeraj Chopra Ki Walida Bhi Meri Maa Hai’: Arshad Nadeem Thanks Indian Javelin Star’s Mother For His Paris Olympics Gold; Video

Arshad Nadeem became the first Pakistani to win an individual medal in athletics after winning gold in javelin. Nadeem’s record-breaking throw of 92.27m was enough form him to beat Chopra in the finals. Neeraj Chopra managed an 89.45m throw, the second-best in his career to secure silver. Upon his return to Pakistan Nadeem shared a heartfelt comment for Neeraj Chopra’s mother who had said said he is also like his son.

While speaking to Pakistani media he said, "A mother is a mother for everyone, so she prays for everyone too. I'm grateful to Neeraj Chopra's mother. She's my mother too. She prayed for us, and we were just two players from South Asia who performed on the world stage,"

Earlier Nadeem’s mother has shared similar sentiments for Neeraj Chopra stating that he is like a son to her. She even said that she prayed for him as well and he is like a friend and brother to her son.

Arshad Nadeem receives massive reception upon returning to Pakistan

After winning the historic gold in Paris, Arshad Nadeem was given a warm welcome on returning back home. Visuals of huge crowd standing at airport to welcome their hero surfaced online.

Upon arrival Nadeem first hugged his father who had come to the airport to receive his son. The Olympic champion was emotional on returning to his home and even lifted and hugged his mother who was waiting for his arrival at Mian Channu village of Pakistan's Punjab Province.

Speaking about the comment made by his mother about Neeraj Chopra he said," I saw my mother's video sometime ago. So I was very happy after hearing my mother's remarks because she is someone who is simple. So her heart is filled with love and care and that is the kind of words that you will say. Mothers treat everyone equally."