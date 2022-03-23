Need tickets for Tata IPL 2022? BookMyShow clinches exclusive rights

BookMyShow has been appointed as the Exclusive Ticketing Partner for Tata IPL 2022 and will also manage venue services for all stadia including Gate Entry and Spectator Management services.

Tata IPL 2022 will host matches across stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune in the state of Maharashtra this year.

The IPL will kickstart with the first match on Saturday, March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Tickets for all matches across all 4 stadia will be available only online on BookMyShow.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:51 PM IST