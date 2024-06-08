NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: South Africa Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First In New York; Both Teams Unchanged

Toss Update

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Netherlands at the Nassau County Stadium in New York. Both teams are unchanged from their last T20Is.

Pitch Report:

"We have a fresh pitch for today's game. There's a strong breeze blowing across. 70 meters on one side, 66 on the other, and 72 meters down the ground. It's been a change of strategy - they've definitely taken more grass off. I think this will play better and I think they're using this for the India-Pakistan game as well," say Shaun Pollock and Ebony Rainford-Brent

NED vs SA Preview:

South Africa might have trotted past Sri Lanka in their first match, but they have a tricky opponent in Netherlands in their second group D match in New York on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The scars from their 38-run loss against the Dutch in last year's 50-over World Cup might still be fresh in the minds of the Proteas.

The Aiden Markram-led side would certainly want a reversal this time around. The most encouraging signal from their win over Sri Lanka was the form of Anrich Nortje.

The pacer, who was a shadow of his intimidating self in the IPL, seemed to have regained his rhythm on a spicy New York pitch while grabbing four wickets against the Islanders.

Along with Kagiso Rabada, Nortje forms a strong combination upfront, and SA will require them in full flight against Netherlands, who started with a six-wicket win over Nepal.

They also ticked a few boxes in that match as frontline batter Max O’Dowd made a fifty while leading pacers Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek took three wickets apiece.

The Dutch side will be hoping for another clinical outing from their top players to bruise their fancied opponent once more.