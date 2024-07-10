NED vs ENG, EURO 2024 Semifinal: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Epic Battle In Dortmund

England and Netherlands will lock horns against each other in the second semifinal of the ongoing EURO 2024 at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Thursday, July 11.

England and Netherlands are touted as among the strong contenders to win the Euro title given their performances in the tournament thus far. Harry Kane-led the Three Lions finished the group stage as the table toppers with a win and two draws and accumulated 5 points to qualify for knockout stage.

In the round of 16, England defeated Slovakia 2-1 to qualify for the quarterfinal, where they defeated Switzerland 5-3 in a penalty shootout following 1-1 draw in regular and extra time and booked their spot for the semifinal.

One game away from the #EURO2024 final.



COME ON ENGLAND!

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have had a good campaign in the ongoing Euro championship. In the group stage, the Dutch side finished third with a win, a draw and a defeat and booked their spot for the knockout. In the pre-quarterfinals, Virgil van Dijk-led side dominated Romania with 3-0 win and qualified for the quarterfinal.

In the quarterfinal, the Netherlands managed to overcome Turkey challenge with 2-1 win to book their spot for the semifinal.

As the Euro 2024 semifinal clash between England and Netherlands is expected to grab the eyeballs, let's keep eye on the key players to watch out for in epic battle in Dortmund.

5 players to watch out for

1. Harry Kane (ENG)

England skipper Harry Kane has not been in his best form in the Euro 2024 thus far as he has been struggling to find the back of the net consistently. Kane is the joint-second leading goalscorer in the tournament with 2 goals so far, but neither of them has been enough to showcase his scoring ability. However, Kane often step up in crucial games when he is needed the most by the team. England skipper's contribution is vital for the Three Lions to qualify for the final.

2. Cody Gakpo

The 25-year-old Dutch football star Cody Gakpo has been impressive in the ongoing Euro 2024. Gakpo has been one of the most instrumental players in the Netherlands' attack. Cody Gakpo is a versatile player as he can play both as a winger and forward, giving a balance to the team. The youngster is the joint-leading goalscorer in the tournament with three goals and he is expected to play a crucial role for Netherlands in the semifinals.

Cody Gakpo loves international tournaments

3. Jude Bellingham

Another player that one should definitely keep an eye on is the 21-year-old Jude Bellingham who has been one of the mainstays of England's midfield in the Euro 2024. His ability to score the goal at any situation and extraordinary work rate have made him an asset for Harry Kane-led side. Bellingham is currently joint second-leading scorer of the tournament with 2 goals. Bellingham will look to make an impact for the Three Lions in the semifinal and help them qualify for the title clash against Spain.

4. Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands Virgal van Dijk has been brilliantly leading the team in the Euro 2024. Under his leadership, the Dutch side performed well in the pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinal against Romania and Turkey, respectively. The Liverpool star is known for stepping up for the team in crucial junctures of the game and pulling the team from a losing situation. Virgil van Dijk has not yet scored in the tournament thus far and will be looking to make an impact in the semifinal against England.