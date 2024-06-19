IND vs SA, 2nd Women’s ODI: Smriti Mandhana Equals Ex-Captain Mithali Raj’s Indian Record For The Most Centuries

Smriti Mandhana in action in Bengaluru | Credits: Twitter

India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana added another feather in her international career during the second ODI against South Africa Women at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 19,

Mandhana equalled former captain Mithali Raj's Indian record for the most centuries in the history of Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 7-year-old recorded seventh century of her ODI career,The 27-year-old recorded the seventh century of her ODI career, making her the joint holder of the most centuries by an Indian player in Women's ODIs alongside Mithali.

Mandhana achieved the feat when she ran a single off Sune Luus to complete the milestone in the 39th over of India's batting,

Most centuries for India in Women's ODIs

Mithali Raj - 7

Smriti Mandhana - 7*

Harmanpreet Kaur - 5

Punam Raut - 3

Thirush Kamini - 2

Smriti Mandhana has been in a sublime with two consecutive centuries in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. In the opening match of the series, Mandhana played a brilliant innings of 117 off 127 balls to help India post a respectable total of 265/8 in 50 overs. Eventually, her efforts were paid off after India women's bowling attack led by Asha Shobhana bundled out Proteas for 122 in 37.4 overs.

Asha Shobhana registered the figures of 4/21 with an economy rate of 2.40 in 8.4 overs. Deepthi Sharma was the economical bowler as she conceded just 10 runs and took two scalps with an economy rate of 1.70 in six overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's centuries help India post solid total

Opener Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur emerged as the star performers as they help India post a total of 325/3 in the first innings of the second ODI against South Africa.

Mandhana played a scintillating innings of 136 off 125 balls, including 18 fours and two sixes and batted at a strike rate of 113.33. While, Harmanpreet played an unbeaten captain's knock of 103 off 88 balls at a strike 117.17. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur formed a 171-run partnership for the third wicket.

Apart from Mandhana and Harmanpreet, the middle-order batter Richa Ghosh chipped with a cameo knock of 25 off 13 balls and stitched an unbeaten 54-run partnership with India skipper for the fourth wicket to take the hosts past 300-run mark.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba led the bowling attack by picking two wickets while conceding 51 runs with an economy rate of 5.1 in 10 overs. Masabata Klaas picked a wicket but gave away 67 runs in her 10 overs spell.