NBA: Kyrie Irving scores career-high 60 points as Brooklyn Nets rout Orlando Magic

Kyrie Irving has scored a career-high 60 points, the most by a Brooklyn Nets players in NBA history, in a record-setting 150-108 rout of the struggling Orlando Magic.

Irving — who is only eligible to play away games because because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19 — shot 20 for 31, including 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, and made 12 of 13 free throws.

His feat matched the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, set a night earlier by Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns against San Antonio.

Irving scored 41 points in the first half — the most in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant had 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003 and most in a half since Devin Booker had 51 in the second half of his 70-point game in Boston on March 24, 2017.

ALSO READ Disgraceful: Manchester United fans pelt Atletico boss Diego Simeone with drinks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:31 AM IST