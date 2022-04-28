NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo powers Bucks to series-clinching win over Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to see the Milwaukee Bucks brush aside the Chicago Bulls to complete a 4-1 series victory in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo was in dominant form, shooting 11-of-15 from the field and finishing with nine rebounds as the defending NBA champions romped to a 116-100 win at home.

“I just wanted to set the tone, come out and play hard,” Antetokounmpo said afterwards. “Sometimes when you’re up 15 or 20 points you start being sloppy with the ball, or not playing as hard.

“I think our team kept their composure, kept playing hard, kept making shots.”

Pat Connaughton scored 20 points for the Bucks while Bobby Portis had a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Milwaukee now advance to an Eastern Conference semifinal series against the surging Boston Celtics next week.

ALSO READ Goalkeeping howler by Ionut Radu sees Inter beaten by Bologna, wasting a chance to take Serie A lead

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:34 AM IST