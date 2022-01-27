NBA: Charlotte Hornets set franchise record with 158 points in rout of Indiana Pacers; Kelly Oubre Jr. scores 39

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers 158-126 on Wednesday, setting the franchise record for most points ever scored in a single game.

Charlotte’s total is the highest in the NBA this season, topping the Grizzlies’ 152-point game against the Thunder on Dec. 2

Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way with 39 points while shooting 10-of-15 from 3-point range. Guard LaMelo Ball added 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. At 20 years and 157 days old, he is the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach their fifth career triple-double.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:50 AM IST