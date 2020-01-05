NBA basketball starts from today

Mumbai: The Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) will be organising the NBA Invitational Basketball tournament at the NBA basketball courts, commencing from Monday, January 6 to 18, 2020. Competition will be conducted in four categories – Men, Women, Junior Boys Under-18 and Sub-Junior Boys Under-13 and matches will also be played late evening under floodlights.

A total of 14 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams will be fighting it out for the top honours. Among the prominent men’s teams in the fray are Central Railway, Customs, NBA, Mastan YMCA, Income Tax among others. Also competing for top honours will junior boys and the mini-boys teams. The NBA organising committee will present handsome trophies and cash awards to the winners’, runners-up and also to the individual award winners.