Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament: Souvenir Cricket Club sound off their arrival; Dafedar's magic spell and quick-fire 44 by Parkar propels the last year's finalists into semis

Mumbai: Souvenir Cricket Club (SCC) who have finished with the silver spoon in the last three editions have become a threatening outfit in this year's edition of the championship.

The F Division team from the Kanga League in the city, SCC cruised into the last four with a thumping six-wicket win over Muslim Sports Club in the Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, here recently.

Organised by Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive, this contest has come a long way seven-decades to be presicsed.

Budding Khaizar Dafedar's magic spell of 5 for 22 and an equally good bowling by Varun Joijode who took three wickets, spearheded Souvenir's campaign, as they restricted Muslim SC to 136, and later cantared past the target in the 13th over.

Akash Parkar made an unbeaten 44 runs, while S. Athawale and Nikhil Patil both contributed 31 runs each to complete the win. Yaseen Shaikh (2 for 32) was the only Muslim SC bowler.

Musheer Ahmed Khan smashed a 91 off 56 balls which powered hosts Islam Gymkhana to a 29 runs victory against Marwari Cricket Club.

Brief scores

Islam Gymkhana 202-5 (Musheer Ahmed Khan 91*, Sairaj Patil 58; Shashank Attarde 3-32) bt Marwari Cricket Club 173 (Atharva Ankolekar 91, Siddharth Mhatre 26; Mohd. Moin Khan 3-41, Musheer Ahmed Khan 2-13, Salman Khan 2-29). Result: Islam Gymkhana won by 29 runs.

Muslim Sports Club 136-9 (Tushar Singh 45, Faiz Rathod 32; Khaizar Dafedar 5-22, Varun Joijode 3-25) lost to Souvenir Cricket Club 141-4 (Akash Parkar 44*, Shujan Athawale 31, Nikhil Patil 31; Yaseen Shaikh 2-32). Result: Souvenir CC won by 6 wickets.