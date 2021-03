Mumbai: Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament - Sairaj, Musheer shine in Islam Gym victory

Mumbai: Top order batsmen Sairaj Patil (90) and opener Musheer Ahmed Khan (70) powered hosts Islam Gymkhana to a comprehensive 70-run victory against Bohra Cricket Club in a first round match of the 71st Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, and played at the Islam Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Saturday.

Islam Gymkhana piled up a massive total of 204 runs for the loss of four wickets. All-rounder Omar Patni was the most successful Bohra CC bowler and took 2 wickets for 9 runs.

Bohra CC batsmen did not rise to the challenge and lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 134 in 19.3 overs.

In another match, a 92-run second wicket partnership between Prathmesh Pawar (58) and Adeeb Usmani (46) enabled Young Mohammedan Sports Club record a fluent 5-wicket win against Apollo CC at the Parsee Gymkhana ground.

In the third match, Muslims United SC handed P.J. Hindu Gymkhana a five-wicket defeat.

Brief scores

Islam Gymkhana 204-4 (Sairaj Patil 90, Musheer Ahmed Khan 70; Omar Patni 2-9) bt Bohra Cricket Club 134 (Omar Patni 41; Danish Rainey 3-33, Hasim Sayyed 3-21, Moin Khan 2-30).

Result: Islam Gymkhana won by 70 runs.

P J Hindu Gymkhana 108 (Utkarsh Raut 26; Farhan Kazi 3-21, Vaibhav Chougule 3-22, Vinayak Bhoir 2-11) lost to Muslims United Sports Club 111-5 (Kevin D’Almeida 66*, Rajesh Tandel 22*; Vineet Sinha 2-18, Salil Agharkar 2-25).

Result: Muslims United SC won by 5 wickets.

Apollo Cricket Club 150-7 (Vighnesh Kharge 46*, Divyang Hinganekar 40; Sanket Pande 2-18, Kadir Patel 2-23) lost to Young Mohammedan Sports Club 151-5 (Prathmesh Pawar 58, Adeeb Usmani 46, Kadeer Patel 22; Pratik Sargade 2-21, Faiz Khan 2-38).

Result: Young Mohammedan SC won by 5 wickets.