 Nawab Salar Jung Cricket Tournament To Begin From February 17th
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNawab Salar Jung Cricket Tournament To Begin From February 17th

Nawab Salar Jung Cricket Tournament To Begin From February 17th

The Nawab Salar Jung Cricket Tournament to commence from February 17th, Saturday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A total of 16 teams will be competing for the top honours in the 74th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, which will commence from Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The finals scheduled for Saturday, will be played under floodlights at the Islam Gymkhana. Defending champions Bohra Cricket Club and runners-up Souvenir Cricket Club will certainly hope to maintain their impressive form from last year, and once again try to overcome the challenges from the other contenders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Spectators Congratulate Sarfaraz Khan's Father As Debutant Reaches 50 On Day 1...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Spectators Congratulate Sarfaraz Khan's Father As Debutant Reaches 50 On Day 1...

'Dream To Play For The Indian Team In Front Of Him': Sarfaraz Khan Dedicates Test Debut To His...

'Dream To Play For The Indian Team In Front Of Him': Sarfaraz Khan Dedicates Test Debut To His...

'Dhyaan Rakhna Hamaare Bete Ka': Sarfaraz Khan's Father Requests Rohit Sharma Ahead Of His Son's...

'Dhyaan Rakhna Hamaare Bete Ka': Sarfaraz Khan's Father Requests Rohit Sharma Ahead Of His Son's...

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s Muted Celebration After Running Out Sarfaraz Khan, Fans Call Him...

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s Muted Celebration After Running Out Sarfaraz Khan, Fans Call Him...

Video: Rohit Sharma Throws His Cap In Disgust As Sarfaraz Khan Sacrifices Wicket For Ravindra...

Video: Rohit Sharma Throws His Cap In Disgust As Sarfaraz Khan Sacrifices Wicket For Ravindra...