Nawab Salar Jung Cricket Tournament To Begin From February 17th

A total of 16 teams will be competing for the top honours in the 74th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, which will commence from Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The finals scheduled for Saturday, will be played under floodlights at the Islam Gymkhana. Defending champions Bohra Cricket Club and runners-up Souvenir Cricket Club will certainly hope to maintain their impressive form from last year, and once again try to overcome the challenges from the other contenders.