National Youth Festival 2020: Yogi Adityanath and Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate NYF

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the 23rd National Youth Festival (NYF) 2020 on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh are jointly organising the 23rd NYF at Indira Pratishthan, Lucknow from January 12 to January 16. The inauguration will be followed by cultural/musical performance by local and renowned artists.

During the closing ceremony of the festival on January 16, Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Rijiju will be present. The government has been organising NYF since 1995 with an objective to provide a platform to the youth of the country and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talents in various activities.

It also provides an arena, by creating a mini-India, where youth interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. This blend of diverse socio-cultural milieu proves the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment and belief in 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

In pursuance of the goal of Modi for New India to be a fit India, the theme of the 23rd National Youth Festival 2020 is 'FIT YOUTH FIT INDIA'.

NYF 2020 would have around 6000 participants (volunteers from NYKS, NSS and local youth) from each State of the country. As the theme of 2020 NYF suggests, the youth will inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives which is essential to make new India a Fit India.

From 13th January to 16th January, different Competitive (Folk Dance, One Act Play, Hindustani Vocal Solo, Carnatic Vocal Solo, Elocution, harmonium Light, Tabla, Mridangam, Veena, Flute, Sitar, Guitar, Dances Manipuri, Odissi, Kuchupuri, Bharatnatyam, Kathak) and Non Competitive Events (Young Artist Camp, Yuva Kriti, Food festival, Adventure Camp, Suvichar, Youth Convention) will be organized.