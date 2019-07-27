National Women Chess Championship: Bhakti Kulkarni wins with much to spare

Karaikudi: Defending champion Bhakti Kulkarni of Air India assured herself of the title with a round to spare, after posting a win over Tamil Nadu's K Priyanka in the 10th and penultimate round of the 46th National Women Chess Championship here Friday. Playing consistently throughout the tournament, Bhakti, a Woman Grand Master, again showed her tactical acumen to garner a full point against her rival in 69 moves arrived out of Ruy Lopez Opening.

The win enabled Bhakti to take her point tally to an unassailable nine and half points out of possible ten, which is lead of one and half points from her nearest contender Vantika Agrawal of Delhi before the final round Saturday. Meanwhile, Vantika regained her sole second spot with eight points after outwitting three-time national champion Mary Ann Gomes. In the process, Vantika also secured the Women Grandmaster norm. Continuing her splendid performance, Mrudul Dehankar of Maharashtra achieved a Women International norm after beating six times champion S Vijayalakshmi (Air India).