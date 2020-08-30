National Sports Awards 2020: 1st time, sportsmen honoured from track field to virtual space

Mumbai/Delhi: For the first time in sports history, India's sporting heroes were bestowed the annual National awards in an unparalleled online ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual ceremony.

The athletes logged in from multiple cities to be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind. This year a whopping 74 were picked for the national honours, including an unprecedented five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratnas and 27 Arjuna awardees. Of these, 60 attended the virtual ceremony conducted across 11 Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in various cities. “This is the first awards ceremony in COVID times during which the President has participated,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the beginning of the ceremony.

The athletes who have wond the national awards can look forward to enhanced cash awards this year.

