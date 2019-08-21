National Snooker Championship: In-form Alok Kumar, Geet Sethi on song

Mumbai: Defending champion Alok Kumar of ONGC and Gujarat’s Geet Sethi both sailed into the quarter-finals of the MIG Cricket Club organised third Master’s National Snooker Championship, at the MIG billiard room here on Tuesday.

The Punjab-based Alok Kumar was all charged up and constructed three breaks of 45 in the first frame, 87 in the second and 50 in the third as he got past the challenge of Maharashtra Prabdeep Singh 3-0 (79-33, 109-06 and 78-15).

Earlier in the day, Sethi potted consistently to outshine Tami Nadu’s S A Saleem 3-0. The cue sports legend Sethi quickly settled down and easily won the opening frame. Saleem managed to put a bit of a fight in the next two frames, but that could not stop the maestro from cantering to a 61-06, 65-35 and 71-65 success and a place in the last eight.

Sethi will clash with Karnataka’s D. Rajkumar who defeated West Bengal Dhruv Agarwal (WB) 3-0 (53-48, 62-34 and 58-40).

South-paw Dhruv Sitwala also of ONGC overcame the challenge from Maharashtra’s Vishal Gehani winning in three well-contested frames 3-0 (69-42, 55-30 and 71-27).

Anuj Uppal of Delhi constructed a massive break of 86 points to quash the strong fight from Uttar Pradesh’s Kankan Shamsi by racing to a 3-1 victory in another pre-quarter-final match.

Results:

Dhruv Agarwal (WB) bt Mithil Shinde (MH) 3-0 (50-07, 65-53, 59-22); Vishal Gehani (Mah) bt V N Subramanian (Mah) 3-2 (55-24, 00-79, 59-56, 40-56, 56-23); Vilash Upshyam (Mah) bt Samar Khandelwal (Goa) 3-0 (72-51, 54-31, 73-50); Prabdeep Singh (Mah) bt Atit Shah (Ker) 3-0 (50-42, 57-33, 68-15).

Pre-quarter-finals: Geet Sethi (Guj) bt S.A. Saleem (TN) 3-0 (61-06, 65-35, 71-65); Anuj Uppal (Del) bt Kankan Shamsi (UP) 3-1 (66-61, 51-61, 78-21, 86(86)-05); Sarang Shroff (Mah) bt Raajeev Sharma (MH) 3-1 (81-01, 69-49, 31-65, 66-45); Dhruv Sitwala (ONGC) bt Vishal Gehani (Mah) 3-0 (69-42, 55-30, 71-27); Alok Kumar (PSPB) bt Prabdeep Singh (Mah) 3-0 (79(45)-33, 109(87)-06, 78(50)-15); D. Rajkumar (Ktk) bt Dhruv Agarwal (WB) 3-0 (53-48, 62-34, 58-40).