National Snooker Championship: Alok Kumar makes positive start

Mumbai: Defending champion, Alok Kumar (PSPB) launched his quest on a bright positive note as he breezed past Abhay Kadne of Maharashtra posting a 3-0 win in a Group-A match of the MIG Cricket Club organised III Master’s National Snooker Championship, at the MIG Club billiards hall here on Friday.

The Punjab-based cueist Alok, quickly got down to business and with Kadne unable to offer much resistance he was in complete control. Alok compiled a break of 51 in the third frame to record a fluent 56-33, 89-23 and 88-01 victory.

Maharashtra’s Sarang Shroff had a very fruitful day winning both his matches in Group-J and that too, in convincing fashion against opponents from Gujarat. He first outclassed Amish 3-0 (78-16, 68-22 and 83-01) later got past Rahul Agrawal also in straight frames, 3-0 (62-11, 68-55 and 75-16).

In a match that went the distance, Maharashtra’s Bapu Gaikwad showed tremendous fighting spirit as he recovered after losing the first two frames to snatch a 3-2 win against Ishtmit Singh Malik of Uttar Pradesh in a Group-C match that lasted almost three hours. Gaikwad clinch a black ball decider to record a 44-36, 93-57, 19-69, 47-60 and 55-46 win.

Results

Group A: A Kumar (PSPB) bt A Kadne (MH) 3-0 (56-33, 89-23, 88 (51)-01). Group C: B Gaikwad (MH) bt IS Malik (UP) 3-2 (44-36, 93-57, 19-69, 47-60, 55-46). Group D: S Shah (MH) bt A Sapru (MH) 3-1 (56-18, 60-17, 48-60, 56-36). Group-F: V Upshyam (MH) bt P Vanjari (MH) 3-0 (68-64, 46-15, 54-33). Group G: C Ramakrishnan (MH) bt M Shinde (MH) 3-1 (60-20, 68-35, 48-57, 69-14). Group H: D Sitwala (ONGC) bt S Samuel (MH) 3-0 (70-18, 54-22, 66-14). Group J: S Shroff (MH) bt Amish (GUJ) 3-0 (78-16, 68-22, 83-01); Shroff bt Rahul Agrawal (GUJ) 3-0