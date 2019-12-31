National Karate championship: Shito Ryu stand out

Mumbai: The athletes from Shito Ryu bagged 46 medals in the recently second edition of the National Karate championship, which was held in Nashik. In all they team won 22 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze medals dominating the contest, held in Minatai Thakare Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik.

The winning contenders are receiving guidance from Umesh Gajanan Murkar. The tournament was organised by Prakash Nakase, secretary of the Maharashtra Amateur Sports Karate Association. About 750 children from Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh participated in the competition.

Results:

Gold: Vignesh Murkar (Kumite, Kata, Team Kumite & Team Kata Gold medal in all four types) Roshan Shetty (Kumite, Team Kumite and Team Kata gold medal in 3 types) Alok Brid (Kumite, Kata and Team Kata gold medal in 3 types ) Mouli Reddy (Kumite, Kata and Team Kumite gold medal in 3 types), Sairaj Pasi, Yashraj Sharma and Atheeva Lad (double. Gold medal ), Aadi Bachal, Prajwal khandare, Anuprita Ghag,

Silver: Bhupesh Vaity and Abhijit Patel (double medal), Prajwal Khandare, Piyush Yadav, Anuprita Ghag, Sahil Devgharkar, Yash Raj Sharma, Roshan Shetty

Bronze: Addi Bachal & Daksha Shetty (triple medal), Piyush Viras (doubles medal), Atheeva Lad, Atharva Khade, Alok Breath, Sahil Devgharkar, Yashraj Sharma, Abhijit Patel