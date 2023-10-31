National Games 2023: Jyoti Yarraji And Tejas Shirse Shatter Records On Their Way To Winning Gold

Jyoti Yarraj. | (Credits: Twitter)

Asian Games medallist Jyoti Yarraji and Tejas Shirse broke National Games records on way to winning the gold medals in 100 M and 110 M hurdles at the athletics competitions of the 37th National Games which is being held here at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jyoti improved on her her own mark, finishing in 13.22 sec while Tejas who had rewritten the games record in the heats to 13.80 sec held in the morning today, improved his timing by finishing in 13.71 sec in the finals.

Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 47 Gold, 34 Silver and 33 Bronze followed by Haryana with 18 Gold, 15 Silver and 17 Bronze in second place and last editions champions SSCB are currently third with 17 Gold, 9 Silver and 7 Bronze.

On a day of records being broken, Priyanka Goswami bettered the games record in the 20 Km walk held in the morning. Priyanka finished in 1:36:35 sec breaking the record of Munita Prajapati, who won the bronze medal. Maharashtra’s Sejal Anil Singh finished in 1:41:13 sec to win the silver.

In the 400 M, Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu took gold finishing in 52.85 sec well ahead of Jyotikasri D of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala’s Jisna Mathew. In the men’s category, K. Avinash of Tamil Nadu took gold dipping ahead of Haryana’s Vikrant Panchal. Maharashtra’s Rahul Ramesh Kadam finished with the bronze.



Abha Khatua of Mahrashtra won gold in Women’s Shot Put with a throw of 17.09 m and Muhammed Anees of Kerala won the gold in Long Jump with a jump of 8.15 m. Lili Das of West Bengal beat fellow international K.M Chanda of Delhi to the finish line in women’s 1500 M to win the gold. In the men’s 1500 M, Ritesh Ohre of Madhya Pradesh won the gold with a timing of 3:40.93 sec.



In the men’s 20 Km walk held in the morning, Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand won gold with a timing of 1:27:43 sec. SSCB’s Servin won the silver with a timing of 1:41:13 sec and Hardeep of Haryana won the bronze in 1:42:24 sec.

Long distance swimming results:



Tejaswin Shankar representing Delhi is ahead in Decathlon with 4062 points after the completion of Day 1 with Kerala’s N. Thowfeeq closely behind. Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat and Bhavya Sachdeva underlined their prowess in long distance swimming when they bettered the National Games mark in 1500m and 800m freestyle respectively on day 2 of the aquatic competition at the Campal Swimming Complex.



Rawat, who stopped the clock at 15:38.73 seconds, was so dominant in the men’s 1500m freestyle category at the Campal Swimming Pool that second placed Sajan Prakash of Kerala was almost 30 metres behind while bronze winner Advait Page of Madhya Pradesh was a lap behind. In the 800m women’s freestyle event, Bhavya Sachdeva staved off the initial challenge for Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal to clinch her second successive National Games gold medal with a timing of 9:08.60s, improving her own of 9:15.24s set last year in Gujarat.



National Games records were also bettered in men’s and women’s 4x100 Medley. In the men’s category, Services (3:46.81s) clinched the gold, Tamil Nadu (3:47.16s) the silver and Karnataka (3:47.43s) took home the bronze with all the three teams improving on the previous mark.

In the women’s 4x100 Medley, gold winner Karnataka (4:25.82s) and silver medallists Bengal (4:27.73s) improved on the previous National Games record. Odisha won the bronze with a time of 4:28.88s.



In Table Tennis competition at the Campal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Maharashtra women beat Haryana 3-1 to clinch the gold medal. In the Men’s category, Delhi beat West Bengal 3-1 to secure the Gold Medal.



Important Results:



Athletics

20 KM Race Walk Women

Gold – Priyanka Goswami (Uttar Pradesh) – 1:36:35 s (NGR)

Silver – Sejal Anil Singh (Maharashtra) – 1:41:13 s

Bronze – Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) – 1:42:24 s

20 KM Race Walk Men

Gold – Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand) – 1:27:43 s

Silver – Servin (SSCB) – 1:27:44 s

Bronze – Hardeep (Haryana) – 1:28:27 s

110 M Hurdles Men

Gold – Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) – 13.71 s (NGR)

Silver – A. Graceson Jeeva (Odisha) – 14.13 s

Bronze – Madhvendra Singh (Rajasthan) – 14.19 s

100 M Hurdles Women

Gold – Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) – 13.22 s (NGR)

Silver – Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) – 13.36 s

Bronze – Sapna Kumari (Jharkhand) – 13.42 s

400 M Women

Gold – Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) – 52.85 s

Silver – D. Jyotikasri (Andhra Pradesh) – 53.48 s

Bronze – Jisna Mathew (Kerala) – 54.40 s

400 M Men

Gold – K. Avinash (Tamil Nadu) – 46.88 s

Silver – Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) – 46.92 s

Bronze – Rahul Ramesh Kadam (Maharashtra) – 47.15 s

Long Jump Men

Gold – Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Kerala) – 8.15 m

Silver – S. Arya (Karnataka) – 7.89 m

Bronze – P. David (Tamil Nadu) – 7.76 m

Shot Put Women

Gold – Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) – 17.09 m

Silver – Manpreet Kaur (Haryana) – 16.24 m

Bronze – Manpreet Kaur Jr (Punjab) – 15.78 m

1500 M Women

Gold – Lili Das (West Bengal) – 4:15.70 s

Silver – K.M Chanda (Delhi) – 4:15.86 s

Bronze – Ankita (Uttarakhand) – 4:16.20 s

1500 M Men

Gold – Ritesh Ohre (Madhya Pradesh) – 3:40.93 s

Silver – Shashi Bhushan Singh (Bihar) – 3:41.49 s

Bronze – Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh) – 3:41.69 s

Discus Throw Men

Gold – Gagandeep Singh (SSCB) – 55.72 m

Silver – Nirbhay Singh (Haryana) – 53.87 m

Bronze – Prabhjot Singh (Punjab) – 53.53 m

Swimming

1500 M Freestyle Men

Gold – Kushagra Rawat (Delhi) – 15.38.73 s (NGR)

Silver – Sajan Prakash (Kerala) – 15.57.10 s

Bronze – Advait Page (Madhya Pradesh) – 16.04.13 s

800 M Freestyle Women

Gold – Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) – 9:08.60 s (NGR)

Silver – Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) – 9:14.58 s

Bronze – Shirin (Karnataka) – 9:29.08 s

200 M Breaststroke Men

Gold – S. Danush (Tamil Nadu) – 2:18.96 s

Silver – Rana Pratap (Jharkhand) – 2:23.31 s

Bronze – S. Arun (SSCB) – 2:23.38 s

200 M Breaststroke Women

Gold – Harshita Jayaram (Kerala) – 2:40.62 s

Silver – A.K Linyesha (Karnataka) – 2.41.64 s

Bronze – S. Lakshya (Karnataka) – 2:43.40 s

4 x 100 M Medley Relay Men

Gold – SSCB – 3:46.81 s (NGR)

(V. Vinayak, S.P Likith, M. Arjun, A.S Anand)

Silver – Tamil Nadu – 3:47.16 s

(Nithik Nathella, S. Danush, B. Benedicton Rohit, M. Sathya Sai Krishna)

Bronze – Karnataka – 3:47.43 s

(Srihari Nataraj, Vidith S. Shankar, Kartikeyan Nair, Aneesh S. Gowda)

4 x 100 M Medley Relay Women

Gold – Karnataka – 4:25.82 s (NGR)

(Ridhima Kumar, A.K Linyesha, Nina Venkatesh, Dhinidhi Desinghu)

Silver – West Bengal – 4:27.73 s

(Soubrity Mondal, Pritha Debnath, Nilabjaa Ghosh, Janhvi Choudhary)

Bronze – Odisha – 4:28.88 s

(Pratyasa Ray, Mannata Mishra, Shristy Upadhaya, Sonia Patel)

Table Tennis

Men’s Finals

Delhi bt West Bengal 3-1

(Sudanshu Grover bt Jeet Chandra – 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 11-5, Yashansh Malik bt Ankur Bhattacharya – 1-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, Shubh Goel lost to Ronit Bhanja – 9-11,11-8, 6-11, 3-11, Sudanshu Grover bt Ankur Bhattacharya – 11-8, 11-6, 11-9)

Men’s Semi-Finals

West Bengal bt Assam - 3-1

(Jeet Chandra bt Shankab Boruah 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9, Anirban Ghosh lost to Priyanuj Bhattacharyya 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 9-11, Ankur Bhattacharya bt Anil Kashyap 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, Anirban Ghosh bt Shankab Borua 11-8, 11-9, 11-5)

Delhi bt Maharashtra - 3-2

(Sudhanshu Grover bt Siddhesh Pande 12-10, 12-10, 14-12, Yashansh Malik lost to Sanil Shetty 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, Aadarsh Om Chhetri lost to Deepit Patil 4-11, 9-11, 10-12, Sudhanshu Grover bt Sanil Shetty 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, Yashansh Malik bt Siddhesh Pande 12-10, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10).

Women’s Finals

Maharashtra bt Haryana – 3-1

(Diya Chitale bt Prithoki Chakraborti - 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4, Swastika Ghosh bt Suhana Saini – 11-2, 11-2, 8-11, 11-8, Anannya Arup Basak lost to Anjali Rohilla – 11-7, 6-11, 6-11, 5-11, Diya Chitale bt Suhana Saini – 14-12, 11-7, 6-11, 11-5)

Women’s Semi-Finals

Maharashtra bt Madhya Pradesh - 3-0

(Diya Chitale bt R.B. Niveditha - 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, Swastika Ghosh bt Anusha Kutumbale -11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, Anannya Basak bt Himani Chaturvedi -11-4, 11-9, 11-7)

Haryana bt West Bengal - 3-0 (Prithoki Chakraborty bt Poymantee Baisya -11-9, 12-10, 11-8, Suhana Saini bt Mouma Das - 11-9, 11-4, 11-9, Anjali Rohilla bt Takeme Sarkar - 11-6, 11-4, 11-3)

Fencing

Men’s Epee Team

Gold – SSCB

Silver – Madhya Pradesh

Bronze – Manipur, Telangana

Women’s Foil Team

Gold – Manipur

Silver – Haryana

Bronze – Gujarat, Tamil Nadu

Billiards & Snooker

Billiards Men

Gold – B. Bhaskar (Karnataka)

Silver – Rohan Jambhusaria (Maharashtra)

Bronze – Aamer Hussain (West Bengal)

15 Red Snooker Men

Gold – Paras Gupta (Uttar Pradesh)

Silver – Mushtaque Khan (Telangana)

Bronze – Anuj Uppal (Delhi)

15 Red Snooker Women

Gold – Amee Kamani (Uttar Pradesh)

Silver – Varsha Sanjeev (Karnataka)

Bronze - Anupama Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu)

6 Red Snooker Men (Team)

Gold – Piyush Khushwah, Hritik Jain (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver – Shivam Arora, Saad Syed (Maharashtra)

Bronze – Aayush Kumar, Vivek Chopra (Punjab)

6 Red Snooker Women

Gold – Vidya Pillai (Karnataka)

Silver – Ishika Shah (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze – Neena Praveen (Tamil Nadu)

Hockey

Women

Pool A: Haryana bt Tamil Nadu – 8-0, West Bengal bt Odisha – 1-1

Pool B: Jharkhand bt Goa – 4-0

Men

Pool A: Maharashtra bt Odisha -2-1, West Bengal bt Delhi – 2-1

Pool B: Karnataka bt Goa – 8-1

Women’s Football

Pool B: Haryana bt Chandigarh – 1-0, Odisha bt Goa – 4-0

Men’s Football

Pool A: Karnataka drew Punjab – 0-0, Services bt Goa – 1-0

Men’s Beach Football

Pool A: Kerala bt Delhi – 6-0

Pool B: Goa bt Uttarakhand – 18-5

Tennis

Women’s Team Group Stages

Gujarat bt Goa – 2-0

Maharashtra bt Haryana – 2-0

Telangana bt Delhi – 2-0

Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka – 2-0

Men’s Team Group Stages

Uttar Pradesh bt Goa – 2-0

Tamil Nadu bt Maharashtra – 2-0

Haryana bt Delhi – 2-0

Karnataka bt SSCB – 2-1

Water Polo

Group Stage Matches

Women

Maharashtra bt Manipur – 27-0

West Bengal bt Delhi – 18-2

Men

SSCB bt Punjab – 17-3

West Bengal bt Haryana – 22-3

Kerala bt Manipur – 16-5

Diving

3M Spring Board Women

Gold – Palak Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

Silver – Esha Waghmode (Maharashtra)

Bronze – Hrutika Shriram (Maharashtra)

